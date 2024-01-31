Crystal Hefner (née Harris) admitted she “never had a say” about the size of her breast implants when living in the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner.

“The doctor just put them in,” Crystal, 37, explained on the Monday, January 29 episode of “The Skinny Confidential” podcast, confirming that Hugh made the “judgment call.” “Looking at the photos back in the day, I look like a sex doll from China like it’s embarrassing … It was like props for me.”

The Playboy alum previously opened up in 2016 about how her breast implants “slowly poisoned her,” leading her to get them removed.

“Over time, implants (both silicone and saline) break down and wreak havoc on your body,” she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “The shell on silicone and saline implants is comprised of silicone and over 40 other toxic chemicals: tin, zinc, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, formaldehyde and talc to name a few. Your immune system is constantly fighting them, leaving you vulnerable to other illnesses.”

The model informed her fans that breast implants start failing eight to ten years after their initial surgery, adding that some people experience problems “soon after implanting.”

“Instantly I noticed my neck and shoulder pain was gone and I could breathe much better,” Crystal said of her 2016 explant surgery in the post. “I know I won’t feel 100% overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better. I also have other illnesses to address, but with the toxic bags removed, my immune system can focus on what it needs to.”

The Girls Next Door alum explained on the podcast that her doctor used “open heart surgery tools” and “was in there scrapping the shell off my ribs.”

“When I came out of surgery, my lungs felt twice the size, ‘Like woah, I can breathe,’ my pain in my neck instantly went away,” she told hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick. “First time I had surgery where you wake up better instead of [worse].”

Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91. The E! alum has been dishing about her experience in the Playboy mansion in her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which was released on January 23. In the pages, she dropped tidbits about life in the famous property, along with details about her “boring” sex life with Hugh.

“This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” the author recalled in her book about how the Playboy founder went about initiating intimacy. “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”