Crystal Hefner (née Harris) is leaving little to the imagination by opening up about her lackluster sex life with her late husband, Hugh Hefner.

Despite creating a reputation as a sex symbol, Hugh’s third and final wife revealed that their sex life was “odd and robotic.”

“This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” Crystal, 37, writes in an excerpt from her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

She added that Hugh was “going through the motions” and seemed to be recreating experiences that had “been fun and sexy,” according to an excerpt obtained by People.

While many of the Playboy bunnies were unhappy with Hugh’s skills in bed, Crystal revealed that no one gave him advice. “I think when you have so much money and power and so many ‘yes people’ around you, you just stick with your own narrative in your mind,” she explained. “And then everyone else just goes along with it.”

Crystal went on to share even more personal details, including that he wouldn’t look at her during sex and instead focused on a strategically placed mirror on the ceiling. “There was nothing sexy about it,” she wrote in the memoir. “It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part.”

The California native admitted she was always surprised by Hugh’s lack of awareness when it came to his partners in bed. “He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago,” she noted. ”It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else.”

She went on to reveal that Hugh relied on sexual enhancement drugs when they were getting intimate, while he also insisted on playing music. Crystal shared she would always play the same Madonna song so that “no other music will be contaminated by this place.”

Crystal added she was “relieved” when she and Hugh stopped having sex in 2014. “There was no more bringing girls home, no more performances,” she continued. “For years, I had been keeping the Playboy Playmate charade for Hef, for the public.”

The former couple met when Crystal attended a party at the Playboy mansion in 2008. They tied the knot in 2012 and remained together until he died in 2017 at the age of 91.

While she initially kept details of their relationship private, Crystal is now ready to discuss the negative parts of their marriage and her time at the Playboy mansion. “I want you to continue my legacy going forward…and I want to remind you to only say good things about me,” she recalled Hugh telling her during an interview with People, which she said inspired the name of the memoir.