Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) dressed the part for her fun-filled golf date with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger, 27, defied her family’s style rules and wore an above-the-knee skirt in new photos she shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 26, pairing it with a polo sleeveless top and Nike baseball cap. Jeremy, 34, also looked ready to play in his button-up T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

The Los Angeles, California, residents ventured over to Simi Hills Golf Course over the weekend to try something new together. “So, I went golfing today … for the first time (mini doesnt count). So. Fun. And a fun date,” Jinger wrote in her caption, getting approval from fans on her sporty ensemble.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

“I love, love, love your outfit!” one social media user commented. “Great outfit! I don’t know how you played but you looked like a golfer. And you coordinated with Jeremy,” another person replied about her outfit, while a third mentioned how she is both “fashionable” and “modest” when it comes to her style nowadays.

Like her sisters, Jinger has begun to express herself more sartorially. She discussed her fashion evolution in a chapter from her and Jeremy’s new memoir, The Hope We Hold, explaining why she started breaking away from her family’s “modesty” protocol and began wearing pants.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,'” she explained in one excerpt. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens. … [But] my convictions were changing,” the mom of two penned. Jinger said she believes that it isn’t “only about what you wear,” but more “about the position of your heart.”

The TLC personality has proven to be quite a trendsetter upon her move to L.A. from Loredo, Texas, with her husband and daughter Felicity, 3, in 2019. While she was pregnant with baby No. 2, Jinger stepped out in a form-fitting dress and heels. Since giving birth in November 2020 to her second daughter, Evangeline, she has been spotted wearing short shorts and pants while out and about.

Jinger and the rest of the Duggar family first came to TV on 19 Kids and Counting, and the show remained on the air for 10 seasons until 2015. She and her siblings later returned for the now-defunct spinoff, Counting On.