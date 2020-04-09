Looking out for him! Counting On alum Jeremy Vuolo raised concerns when he shared a photo to Instagram highlighting his dark under-eyes. Jinger Duggar’s husband, 32, reassured his fans he is A-OK in the comments. “It’s an L.A. thing,” the former soccer star captioned a picture of himself and 9-month-old daughter Felicity wearing face masks. “Stay safe out there, friends.”

“Oh my, are you OK?” one user responded on Wednesday, April 8. “How did you get black eyes? Blessings to all of you.” Jeremy cleared the air and cracked a little joke in response. “Doing great! I got jumped by two shadows,” he wrote with a tired emoji. “They’re ruthless!”

It seems like life in self-quarantine has caught up with the proud dad. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, he is making the best of the current situation. “Staying at home all day here isn’t too bad when I get to hang with my two favorite people all day,” he captioned a family photo with his wife, 26, and daughter on March 24. “P.S. — Yes, this picture was taken back in the good ol’ days when we used to put on nice clothes and go outside. Those days will be back soon — stay strong, everyone!”

It’s clear the attentive husband loves being a family man. “I had no idea how amazing being a dad would be,” he wrote on a photo of him and his toddler on April 5. In the comments, fans gushed over the father’s display of affection for his little girl. “That is the sweetest sentence,” one user wrote, while another added, “She’s so precious! Adore her! She looks just like you,” and a third hilariously added, “That’s because she isn’t a teenager yet … ”

Right now, the Vuolos are only a family of three, but many have speculated they might be expecting. On March 20, Jinger participated in a musical challenge started by Jeremy’s mom, in which she used a cryptic hashtag.

“#healthyfitpregnancy,” read one of the many hashtags in the post. As fans’ comments rolled in asking her if she was pregnant, she has since deleted the pregnancy hashtag. Baby No. 2 might be on the way sometime soon!

