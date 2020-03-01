‘Counting On’ Is Returning! Get All the Details About the Upcoming Season

The Duggars are returning to the small screen! Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo revealed they started filming season 11 of Counting On! The couple shared photos of the camera crew inside home on their Instagram accounts.

Get the latest on the upcoming season, plus so much more Duggar news in the video above! Make sure you check back every week to watch another episode of ‘Dose of Duggar!’

