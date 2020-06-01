Speaking out. Cole Sprouse shared a statement after being arrested at a Los Angeles protest on Sunday, May 31, confirming he was “detained” while taking a stand against police brutality and racism.

The Riverdale star, 27, was among a group of “peaceful protesters” that were arrested in Santa Monica following the death of George Floyd on May 25. “We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” Sprouse wrote in an Instagram post on June 1. “When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“There’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” he continued.

The Disney Channel alum also highlighted “the institutional consequences of [his] detainment” cannot compare to others supporting the movement, simply because he is “a straight white man and a public figure.”

Sprouse was one of many celebrities who spent their weekend protesting the death of Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed black man died after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during the arrest on May 25, despite Floyd begging him to stop. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd told Chauvin numerous times.

The Minnesota resident allegedly purchased a pack of cigarettes with what was believed to be a fake $20 bill and an employee alerted police, which led to the arrest, according to the BBC.

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock

“This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing,” Sprouse continued his passionate statement.

“This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well,” the Suite Life on Deck alum added. “I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps.”

David Brown, another demonstrator arrested with the actor on May 31, said they were held “for about 90 minutes, charged with a misdemeanor count of violating curfew and then freed,” according to BuzzFeed News.