Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

Breaking their silence. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart denied the sexual assault allegations made against them and their other Riverdale castmates on Sunday, June 21.

“Earlier today, myself and three other castmates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” the Disney Channel alum, 27, tweeted. “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

He continued, “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my castmates and me.”

Shortly after Cole spoke out, the Hustlers actress, 23, quote-tweeted her costar’s words. “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously,” the blonde beauty added. “But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are [sexual assault survivors].”

Shutterstock (2)

Earlier in the day, Twitter account @Victori66680029 posted four tweets accusing the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum of sexual assault at a party in 2013. Along with Lili and Cole, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa were also accused of sexual misconduct on various other anonymous Twitter pages.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Later on, one of the accounts seemingly tweeted, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa didn’t do jack s–t. You will believe anything.” Vanessa, 28, and KJ, 23, have yet to formally address the allegations against them, although Vanessa retweeted Cole’s denial.

The accusations come after a slew of other sexual assault allegations have been made against several celebrities including Ansel Elgort, Justin Bieber and Chris D’Elia. All three men have denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, That ‘70s Show alum Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of sexual assault on June 17. He allegedly assaulted three women “by force or fear” between 2001 and 2003. He was released on $3.3 million bail.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” his lawyer, Tom Mesereau, told In Touch.