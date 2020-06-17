Months after Chris D’Elia starred as the predatory Henderson in season 2 of You, he’s facing real-life allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. The comedian came under fire on Tuesday, June 16, as women on Twitter shared their stories of allegedly being sexually pursued by him while they were underage. But who is the star exactly? Get the details below.

What has Chris D’Elia starred in?

Though he got his start in acting, Chris, 40, pivoted to stand-up comedy in his mid-20s. His comedy was featured on Comedy Central and Showtime and he landed his own stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. However, he’s also starred in TV shows, including a lead role in Whitney Cummings’ show, Whitney, and the sitcom Undateable.

Who did Chris D’Elia play in You?

In 2019, he appeared as Henderson in You. The character was a comedian who preyed on young women behind the scenes. In the show, main character Joe Goldberg’s neighbor Delilah reveals Henderson sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious as a teenager. Henderson also attempts to do the same to Delilah’s younger sister, Ellie, who is interning with him. During the course of season 2, it’s discovered Henderson targeted many young women.

Netflix

What allegations is Chris D’Elia facing?

On June 17, a recent college graduate named Simone Rossi opened up on Twitter about her alleged experience with the star. “I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in season [2] of You. Like, the literal IRONY,” she tweeted. “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice [your] age, and the only reason you never met up and never got physically [molested] was because [you] had just gotten a boyfriend [you] own age.”

The woman shared screenshots of her emails that she claimed showed the star asking her to send him photos and meet up with him in 2014 and 2015 when she was only 16 years old. Soon enough, others also came forward with their own accusations, including a woman named Abby Grills who claimed in a Twitter thread the comedian was in contact with her in 2010 when she was only 17.

According to screenshots from their Facebook messages, Chris allegedly asked the teenager for her number, despite her telling him a 30-year-old was too old for her. “I like you. Duh,” he appeared to respond when she pointed out he was being “insistent” about getting in contact with her. “And plus, you know you kinda like it.”

Has Chris D’Elia responded to the accusations?

The comedian shared a statement with TMZ on Wednesday, June 17. “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he claimed. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. … That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”