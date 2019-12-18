Nothing like having a juice box after a long day. Coco Austin’s daughter, Baby Chanel Nicole, knows that all too well. The 4-year-old passed out while taking the edge off with some juice. Thankfully, Coco, 40, hilariously documented the cute scene on her Instagram Story.

“So you know when someone is tired when they just lay their head on the counter and falls asleep,” Coco said in the video posted on Tuesday, December 17. The toddler can be seen sitting on a high-top chair and ready for bed in her jammies and fuzzy slippers. With SpongeBob playing in the background, we all got a little nostalgic.

“She’s out! Poor baby,” the model said, giggling. “Even SpongeBob couldn’t keep her awake!” Adding, “She said she wanted the boobie and then all of a sudden she just fell out. A little apple juice … that’s all she needed I guess.”

Previously, Coco shared with In Touch exclusively she is all for breast-feeding and “self-weaning.” Although Chanel recently turned 4, she said she will stop nursing on Chanel’s terms. “I actually I give up my blessing during that time, like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad that God gave me this moment with my child because I’m going to be so heartbroken when she’s not going to want to do this anymore.’ And that’s going to come, eventually it’s going to come,” she told In Touch in October.

“She’s going to go through a time in her life where she’s like, ‘Okay, I got this Mom, I don’t need you.’ And right now she still wants me so I’m just going to accept it,” Coco said, adding, “She only wants me like nap time or night time or when she’s tired or she needs a bonding time.”

Chanel is the apple of Coco’s eye and recently the bombshell threw her daughter an extravagant fourth birthday party. “I always tell people I wish I could just be one of those parents [who are] like ‘OK, let’s go to Chuck E. Cheese’ and not worry about the hoopla with it,” she told In Touch exclusively. “Since day one, she’s had such fabulous parties.”

Clearly the little lady partied hard with some apple juice on the rocks!