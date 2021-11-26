Sister Wives star Christine Brown celebrated her first Thanksgiving since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in style.

Sharing photos of herself, daughter Truely and her mom Ruthann in matching pajama onesies with a Christmassy selburose pattern, Christine, 49, wrote in the caption, “Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!”

The trio smiled in front of an already decorated Christmas tree, a pair of nutcrackers and some poinsettia plants.

After their twinning photo, Christine gave a glimpse into their post-Thanksgiving dinner family time, which included playing the Harry Potter version of the classic game Clue. Apparently, Christine had a tough time playing against her 11-year-old daughter.

“I am so tired of LOSING the Harry Potter Clue game. Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which also showed her son, Paedon, on his phone.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Taking to the comments, Paedon, 23, wrote, “I almost won. If I had one more chance.” Christine’s Thanksgiving celebrations, which featured four generations, also featured Christine’s daughter Mykelti Brown Padron’s daughter Avalon in a highchair.

Christine shared a photo of the 7-month-old, writing in the caption, “Avalon’s first time in Oma’s high chair!”

In early November, Christine confirmed her breakup with Kody, 52, with a statement shared to her Instagram. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she added. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote in his own statement. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

In addition to Mykelti, Paedon and Truely, the former couple share three other children: Aspyn, Gwendlyn and Ysabel.