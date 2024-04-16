Sister Wives star Christine Brown honored Garrison Brown with a special addition to her backyard.

The TLC personality, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, to show off the backyard of the home she shares with her husband, David Woolley. In the video clip, Christine zooms into a Sedona Midnight tree, planted in honor of the former serviceman.

“It’s blooming quite nicely. Look at those,” the Sister Wives star explained as she showed off pink flowers. “It’s called the Louisa Crabapple, it’s absolutely beautiful. In the end, it’s gonna drape over.”

Apart from the sweet memorial, Christine also included planter boxes as part of the design, which was inspired by a moment between Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely, and Garrison.

“I was telling David [about] the planter boxes that Garrison built for Truely and he was like, ‘That’s what we need in our backyard,’ so he built them,” Christine gushed. “Just like that, amazing.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son died at 25 years old from an apparent suicide in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 4. Garrison was found dead by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown, the next morning after their mother sent him to check on Garrison after she received troubling text messages from her son.

Christine played a major role in Garrison’s upbringing, as displayed in the early seasons of the long-running series. Janelle supported the large family financially, while Christine handled a lot of the childcare. Following their respective splits from Kody, Janelle and Christine remained close.

Despite their messy separation, Kody, 55, and Janelle, 54, came together in a joint post to confirm the death of their son. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Many members of the large brood have shown their support with touching tributes. Two weeks after Garrison’s death, Christine defended “moving forward” and posting on social media while grieving, telling fans she has to “keep working.”

“For me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward,” Christine told her followers on March 20. “So we gotta just keep moving forward because otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day. And for me, working means posting. And so I’m going to keep doing that because that’s what I understand.”

Since the news of Garrison’s death, Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, have remained silent and it was initially unclear if the pair attended Garrison’s funeral. Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Brown later hinted to her social media followers that Garrison’s funeral was the first time she had seen her entire family together in years.