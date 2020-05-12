Moving on? Chrissy Teigen responded after author Alison Roman issued a lengthy apology to the model for her controversial comments.

“Thank [you] for this, @alisoneroman,” the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter on Monday, May 11. “To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for [you] to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they more so stung because they came from [you]! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

The Chrissy’s Court star continued, “And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot, I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully, we can all be better and learn from the dumb s–t we have all said and done.”

Earlier that same day, the Dining In author admitted she “thought a lot about” her remarks and said it was “stupid, careless and insensitive.” Alison noted, “I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”

Courtesy of Alison Roman/Instagram; Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

The New York Times food columnist previously dissed both Chrissy and organizing consultant Marie Kondo in a New Consumer interview, published on Thursday, May 7. Both have written bestselling books and have found success in the home goods industry.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” Alison said at the time. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Although Marie has yet to comment after Alison accused her of “capitalizing on her fame,” Chrissy joked, “If anyone needs a lesson on how less is more, please look at the amazing Marie Kondo, who so very wisely didn’t say s–t through any of this.”