Chris Watts’ Neighbor Says He Was Acting ‘Strange’ Watching Surveillance Footage in New Documentary
Chilling new details. Accused murderer Chris Watts appeared to be acting “strange” while watching surveillance footage in Oxygen’s new documentary Criminal Confessions. His neighbor Nathan Trinastich said the now 34-year-old’s body language appeared off.
“Chris, I noticed that he wasn’t watching the tape. He was looking down at his phone a lot. He was looking away a lot,” Nathan revealed in the exclusive sneak peek above. “And every time he did say something, he was trying to prove a point.” He continued, “I definitely was watching Chris’ body language, and at that point in time, he definitely could have been freaking out because his wife was gone and his children were gone, but I just personally thought the way he was acting was a little strange.”
“As a father, like, my eyes would have never left that screen.”
Chris pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife Shanann Watts and his two young daughters — Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3 — in their home in August. His kids’ bodies were dumped in a tank of oil and left there for three days, and Shan’ann’s body was found in a shallow grave near the tanks on a site owned by Chris’ previous employer.
Tune in to season three of Criminal Confessions, which premieres on Oxygen Saturday, December 7, at 6 p.m. ET.