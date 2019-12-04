Chilling new details. Accused murderer Chris Watts appeared to be acting “strange” while watching surveillance footage in Oxygen’s new documentary Criminal Confessions. His neighbor Nathan Trinastich said the now 34-year-old’s body language appeared off.

“Chris, I noticed that he wasn’t watching the tape. He was looking down at his phone a lot. He was looking away a lot,” Nathan revealed in the exclusive sneak peek above. “And every time he did say something, he was trying to prove a point.” He continued, “I definitely was watching Chris’ body language, and at that point in time, he definitely could have been freaking out because his wife was gone and his children were gone, but I just personally thought the way he was acting was a little strange.”

“As a father, like, my eyes would have never left that screen.”

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Chris pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife Shanann Watts and his two young daughters — Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3 — in their home in August. His kids’ bodies were dumped in a tank of oil and left there for three days, and Shan’ann’s body was found in a shallow grave near the tanks on a site owned by Chris’ previous employer.

