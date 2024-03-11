Your account
chris evans wife walk 1st red carpet at vf oscars party

Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Walk 1st Red Carpet Together at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Mar 11, 2024 1:50 pm·
It’s the perfect night for a red carpet debut! Six months after they tied the knot, Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, attended their first official event as a couple following the 2024 Academy Awards. The lovebirds looked incredible at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 10.

While Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, have kept their relationship very low-key, they looked right at home posing for pictures together at the A-list event. Although they started dating in 2021, this was the first time they ever walked the red carpet together.

