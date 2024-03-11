chris evans wife walk 1st red carpet at vf oscars party

It’s the perfect night for a red carpet debut! Six months after they tied the knot, Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, attended their first official event as a couple following the 2024 Academy Awards. The lovebirds looked incredible at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 10.

While Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, have kept their relationship very low-key, they looked right at home posing for pictures together at the A-list event. Although they started dating in 2021, this was the first time they ever walked the red carpet together.