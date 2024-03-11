Your account
2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty: Celebrity Photos

Getty Images (3)

Starry Night! 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty: Celebrity Photos of Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek, More

News
Mar 10, 2024 11:04 pm·
By and
Picture

Time to unwind! Stars flocked to the 30th annual Vanity Fair afterparty following the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

The event, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, immediately after the Oscars, was attended by dozens of A-listers including Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek.

Some of the stars arrived early and watched the Oscars telecast from the venue, while waiting for winners and ceremony attendees to start trickling in.

After hitting the venue’s post-party red carpet and eating a catered dinner, celebrities mingled with industry friends and castmates as they celebrated the conclusion of award season by partying late into the night.

 

Picture