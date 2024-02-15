Andy Reid became a hero to a scared teenager after the tragic Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting on Wednesday, February 14. Gabe Wallace said the longtime NFL coach comforted him during the horrifying event.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” a tearful Wallace told the Kansas City Star. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

Wallace then added that he was “pretty sure” Reid, 65, went to “help other people” too.

The teen had attended the parade with his friend Hank Hunter and ​they heard gunshots being fired near Union Station. It was when Wallace was separated from Hunter that Reid comforted him and tried to calm him down.

“My friends are dead — that’s what’s going through my mind,” Wallace said. “I’m literally thinking, ‘What if my friends are dead? Are they alive, or are they just lying there on the floor just bleeding out?’ I have no idea.”

Reid wasn’t the only Chiefs star helping children scared from the shooting. NFL reporter Albert Breer shared how many of the Chiefs players were jumping in to help fans calm down.

“The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock. I’m told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, ​Tre [sic] Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladukun [sic] all rallied,” Breer wrote on X. “Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down.”

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Wallace was one of many traumatized by the event that left as many as 22 people injured and one person dead. NBC News reported that at least eight of those injured had “immediately life-threatening” injuries, while Mercy Children’s Hospital ​said that ​12 victims ​were being treated. ​Many of those were children with gunshot wounds.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s family revealed that she was the one person killed in the shooting. She worked as a DJ for radio station KKFI 90.1 in Kansas City.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” the radio station shared in a post on Facebook. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”