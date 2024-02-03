Cher and boyfriend Alexander A.E. Edwards “seemed very happy” together attending a Grammy’s party only four days after an emotional court case hearing surrounding the pop star’s adult son, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“His arm was around her all the time,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch of the happy couple who attended an event promoting Cher’s gelato company, Cherlato, on Thursday, February 1. “It seemed to be a fun date night for the couple. And she looked great.”

The source notes that the singer, 77, was “super social” with guests at her table and took photos with guests like James Charles. “She seemed high energy. She stayed about an hour and then left,” the source concluded.

The mood was high considering earlier that week, Cher virtually appeared in a Los Angeles court. The icon appeared remotely on January 29 to hear a judge’s ruling on the temporary emergency conservatorship she requested be placed on her adult son, Elijah Allman. The judge denied the temporary request, leaving the pop star “distraught,” according to People.

Her legal team called Elijah’s situation “dire,” fearing that he would not be “alive within a year” due to his drug addiction and hoped to handle his trust so that the funds would be managed in his best interest.

“Cher was told by doctors that if she did not take this step as his mother that he will once again end up on the street,” the Grammy winner’s attorney said, adding they expected to receive a bipolar diagnosis for her son, 47, from a “leading physician.”

The “Believe” singer — who was married to his father, Gregg Allman, from 1975 until 1979 — and Elijah have had a rocky relationship for years, with experimentation with drugs beginning when he was just 11 years old. “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that’s when you turn to those kinds of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates,” he told ET in 2014.

Cher reportedly staged an intervention last year after staff members at L.A.’s famed Chateau Marmont hotel discovered the seemingly lifeless body of her son facedown on the pavement near the entrance in September 2023. Elijah had been living at the hotel for six months and was often spotted strung out, according to reports.

Workers were able to get him inside, where he was revived. Two days later, police arrived and escorted the troubled musician out of the building, with a source telling In Touch that he was later taken to rehab in Pasadena, California.

“Elijah hadn’t been doing well,” the insider said at the time. “When word got to Cher that he’d been found unconscious outside the hotel, she staged an extreme intervention and called 911 and had him moved to a treatment facility.”