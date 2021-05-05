Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Daughter Aubree Deserved to Have Her Point of View on Dad ‘Private’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska opened up about her life after reality TV and explained why she took her eldest daughter, Aubree, into consideration when making her exit from the show.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, who shares 11-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind and kids Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and 3-month-old Walker with husband Cole DeBoer, said she felt compelled to take a leap of faith after nearly 11 years with the franchise.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” the South Dakota resident told E! News on Tuesday, May 4.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea said about their heart-to-hearts.

Chelsea noted that when Aubree was little, “the stuff that was going on with her dad … it was from my point of view [on 16 & Pregnant].” However, as Aubree got older, “it started coming from her point of view,” the reality star explained. “I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

After documenting the major milestones in her earlier years up until her departure in 2020, Chelsea said that she will forever look fondly on the good times she had with the MTV franchise. “I think we’ll always, always be close,” the mom of four shared with the outlet. “They were here in our house with our kids, seeing conversations about some personal things, and you just form a relationship with people, and it truly is a meaningful relationship.”

Courtesy of Adam Lind/Instagram; Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea and Cole now live in their dream house together and are renovating a few rooms to make it look picture-perfect. In March, she debuted her never-before-seen Aubree Says baby gear in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, and her youngest daughter, Walker, served as the precious model.

“Cole and I built our house this last year and throughout the whole process, we just fell in love with everything about home stuff, home decor, the building process … everything about it,” Chelsea said. “We’re like, let’s just go for it and try to make our own thing, you know? And it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I’ve wanted to have my own thing. We just went for it.”