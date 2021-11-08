Puppy love! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska introduced the newest member of her family over the weekend, a Basset Hound named Dale DeBoer.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced their precious pooch’s name and shared photos of him via their Down Home DeBoers Instagram page, where they often post renovation updates on their South Dakota property.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“Welcome home Dale!!!” the reality TV dad, 33, added alongside his own video of their pup excitedly running around outside on Sunday, November 7.

Cole and Chelsea already have a Great Dane named Phil as well as a French Bulldog, Betsy, who was over the moon to meet Dale for the first time.

In addition to their fur babies, the lovebirds also share three kids together: Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and 9-month-old Walker, as well as her 12-year-old daughter, Aubree, shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, with whom Chelsea appeared on 16 & Pregnant.

The couple recently celebrated a five-year milestone in their relationship and gushed over their everlasting bond on the special occasion. “My Rock, My Soulmate, My Everything. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! I Love You Forever and Ever,” Cole wrote alongside their throwback bridal-themed photos on October 1, looking back on their romantic nuptials which took place in 2016.

Chelsea also returned the love in a special tribute, writing a message next to a PDA-filled clip of themselves, reading, “I’m the luckiest gal in the world to be able to be your wife! What a life we have built together. Happy anniversary.”

MTV; Inset Courtesy of Down Home DeBoers/Instagram

Prior to his anniversary message, Cole pulled out all the stops for Chelsea’s birthday in August. In a note he gave her on the day of, Cole explained that he wanted to give his wife three things to cherish: something she “needs or could use,” something “from the heart and meaningful” and something she “really wants.”

Some of the gifts were given off camera, but Cole did show the “private surprise romantic barn dance” they enjoyed while marking her 30th trip around the sun.

Chelsea and Cole have been enjoying making new memories as a family ever since she announced her exit from the franchise following her nearly 11 years on MTV.

“We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” the Aubree Says cofounder shared in November 2020. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”