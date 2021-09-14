Family outing! Chelsea Houska, her husband, Cole DeBoer, and daughter Aubree were all smiles while attending Teen Mom 2 producer Mandi Venturino’s wedding over the weekend following their departure from the franchise.

The mom of four, 30, who shares 12-year-old Aubree with ex Adam Lind and kids Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and 7-month-old Walker with Cole, showed off her post-baby body in a chic silk bodysuit paired with a beige clutch and open-toed heels.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Aubree and Cole, 33, appeared to color coordinate in periwinkle, with her wearing a patterned frock and him opting for a button-up shirt tucked into his suit.

“Had THEEE best time celebrating Mandi and Tyler,” Chelsea captioned her photos from the nuptials on Sunday, September 12, showing them on the dance floor and hugging outside of the venue. “I love these people,” the former MTV star gushed.

Chelsea has been a huge part of the franchise ever since she documented her first journey to motherhood. She made her reality TV debut on 16 & Pregnant and later returned to Teen Mom 2 before announcing that she decided to walk away from the show in November 2020, following nearly 11 years on MTV.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” the South Dakota resident wrote in her statement. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story.”

After being on TM2 for so long, Chelsea said she was ready to change her life course and was also considering the happiness of her family going forward.

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” the Aubree Says designer, who detailed her new collection exclusively with In Touch, told E! News in May. “That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

More recently, the lovebirds celebrated Aubree turning 12 and he took to Instagram with a heartwarming message on her birthday. “The years are going so fast,” he gushed next to throwback portraits with Chelsea’s eldest daughter. “I am very fortunate I get to watch her grow up and be a part of her life. I always have to add the photo of the first night we met, she had a face full of green makeup and the biggest smile.”