Although our homes are filled with holiday cheer on Christmas Day, it’s pretty much a ghost town beyond your front door. Hardly anything is open during the day, making us sick of leftovers from Christmas dinner and itching for something fresh and tasty.

Luckily, several fast-food chains are here to get you a cheeseburger before your aunt realizes you left in the middle of her story. Although they will be there to save you from yesterday’s sides, unfortunately, they can’t help with your fry breath. You’re on your own if your mom gives you ~the look~ but at least you don’t have to choke on more dry turkey. Truthfully, your thirst for drive-thru was in the best interest of your health.

Scroll through the gallery below and check out the fast-food chains that will be open this holiday season.