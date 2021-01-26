Coincidence? Kim Kardashian seemingly shaded her husband, Kanye West, after footage of him yelling at Chance the Rapper leaked online.

“Don’t be messy,” she captioned a photo of herself via Instagram on Monday, January 25.

In a separate Story, the mom of four, 40, — who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months, with the rapper, 43, — shared a cryptic message amid divorce rumors. “Love yourself a little extra right now,” the post read. “You’re learning, healing, growing and discovering yourself all at once. It’s about the get magical for you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s posts came hours after a video of Kanye “screaming” at his good friend and music collaborator, Chance, started going viral.

According to the Daily Mail, the one-minute clip appeared to be leaked from the YZY TV documentary about the making of Kanye’s upcoming DONDA album. The outlet noted it was reportedly taken “over the summer of 2020 at his YEEZY compound in Wyoming.”

In the footage, record executive and longtime business partner of Kanye, Damon Dash, explained why the fellow rappers got into a disagreement. “You know, my thing is just get rid of the people that are triggering, get them out of here and let’s just have fun being creative. So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there are people around,” he said in a separate interview. “Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

An insider exclusively told In Touch Kim “wants to move forward” with divorcing her husband of nearly seven years. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and the “Stronger” artist have been “living separate lives for the past couple of years,” a separate insider revealed in December 2020, months after Kanye aired their marital drama on Twitter. “They are drifting further and further away from each other,” they noted, adding that “Kim is determined to get her old life back and to have her freedom without Kanye weighing on her mind.”

Things have been tense between the pair ever since Kanye cried during his first presidential campaign rally. At the event, the Grammy winner revealed he and the Skims founder considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with daughter North.

Following that appearance, the dad of four went off on a Twitter rant alleging his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with Meek Mill. He later apologized, but apparently, the damage had already been done.

She’s “tired of being laughed at,” a third insider divulged of Kim, who is studying to be a lawyer. “She’s at the end of her rope.”