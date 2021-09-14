Awkward! All the Celebrity Exes Who Had to Cross Paths At the 2021 Met Gala

Awkward! The world’s biggest celebrities and most influential people gathered to attend the 2021 Met Gala, marking a return for fashion’s biggest night after the coronavirus caused the cancelation of the 2020 Gala and the delay of 2021’s Ball. Naturally, when that many beautiful people are in one location, there are bound to be some A-listers who faced running into their famous exes.

Two regular Casanovas who had to be on the lookout at the Met Gala, which took place on September 13, was the event’s cochair Timothée Chalamet and comedian Pete Davidson. Timothée, 25, dated three guests in the past and Pete, 27 who dated two guests in the past.

For Pete’s part, he seemed less worried about running into an ex and more excited to wear a Thom Browne dress.

“I’m excited for how easy it is to pee,” the SNL cast member, 27, told GQ. “You can literally just lift it up If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and husband Justin Bieber walked the Met Gala red carpet as a married couple for the first time in 2021. Hailey, 24, and Justin, 27, dated off and on before tying the knot in September 2018, and before they rekindled their romance, she briefly dated Shawn Mendes.

In May 2018, Shawn, 23, and Hailey even made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala together. That June, the model got back together with Justin — and were engaged a month later.

“I get it, you know,” the “Stitches” singer told Rolling Stone at the time. “I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them … She’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

During the interview, he paused and added, “I think I’m an idiot to not, you know … But you can’t control your heart.”

At the 2021 Met Gala, Hailey risked running into Shawn but they appeared to narrowly miss each other. The Biebers arrived on the red carpet shortly after Shawn arrived with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

Keep scrolling to see the former flames who attended the 2021 Met Gala.