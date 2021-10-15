Constantly transforming! Celebrities who have been in the spotlight for years know that style is always changing. What once made a star box office royalty in the ’90s (thin eyebrows?) won’t translate to today’s fashion du jour.

Case in point: no one wears “The Rachel” haircut anymore, Meghan Markle went from being a model on Deal or No Deal to being the Duchess of Sussex and Zendaya went from Disney Channel child star to an Emmy Award winner.

Of course, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Jennifer Lopez, for example, has always had that J. Lo glow — and she’s back with Ben Affleck, who she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

Some of the most significant transformations, however, come from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloé Kardashian made it a whole brand when she hosted Revenge Body. Her fitness routine helped the Good American cofounder find solace during her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained on host Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

“As a side effect, I started losing weight and I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like this.’ Then, losing weight just became some sort of competitive weird streak in me that was like, ‘I want to see if I can get arm muscles. It started as that, but it was never my goal,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “It started as that, but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal. I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”

It’s all about health, growth and being happy for these A-Listers.

