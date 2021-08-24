The Most Unexpected Celebrities You Can Hire on Cameo, From Big Ed to Carole Baskin

Don’t know what to get for the person who has it all? Why not hire their favorite reality TV star or musician to wish them a happy birthday awkwardly?

Cameo allows everyday people to hire famous personalities to make personalized video messages for any occasion you can imagine. Celebrities will send you or your friend a pep talk, or you could even hire them to roast you. Who wouldn’t want to be made fun of by LeAnn Rimes for just a measly $300? It’s a bargain!

As of May 2020, there are more than 30,000 people for hire: from actors and athletes to TikTok stars and Tiger King’s Carole Baskin — and that number has only grown. Some stars are making serious money just from providing Cameos. Take Carole, for instance; she managed to make around $120,000 in less than a week. That’s going to feed a lot of rescued big cats.

While some stars use the app for a nice extra paycheck, some celebs use Cameo to raise money for charity. Don’t be surprised to see someone who wouldn’t typically be filmed for anything less than a million-dollar deal with Apple TV or Disney. Public figures came together to help raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in an event named “CameoCon” in 2020. In one week, $725,000 was raised.

In fact, the coronavirus proved to be profitable for Cameo. In March 2020, when social isolating was first started to be encouraged, the company saw an 83 percent increase.

Some of the more unique personalities on Cameo do charge a pretty penny. If you’re looking to collect a video from all the available Jersey Shore stars, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Magro, Angelina Marie Larangeira and Snooki, start saving. All together, they would cost $1,100. To hear Lindsay Lohan’s husky voice, you’ll be charged $375. How do you put a price on Angela Deem? You don’t — but she does, and it’s $125.

But good old reliable Ed “Big Ed” Brown only needs $79 — it’s worth every penny.

Keep scrolling to see all the most unexpected celebrities you can hire on Cameo!