Speaking her truth. Selena Gomez seemingly stood up for Hailey Bieber after the model discussed her experience with online hate during a “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, which dropped earlier this week.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena, 30, said during a TikTok Live video on Thursday, September 29. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

While she didn’t address Hailey, 25, by name, fans assumed that the Rare Beauty founder was discussing the hate spewed at Justin Bieber‘s wife online.

“If you support Rare. I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter,” Selena continued. “So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

Shutterstock (2)

She concluded, “And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

During the Wednesday, September 28, episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Hailey addressed her husband’s past romance with the Disney Channel alum and the hate she received for starting a relationship with Justin, 28.

“When [he] and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never,” the model explained, clearing up discrepancies in the timeline of her and Justin’s relationship. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey revealed that at some point in the years after her and Justin’s wedding, she and Selena had talked.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love,” she shared. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect than that’s fine.”

Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. After their final split, the “Yummy” singer reconciled with Hailey. They announced their engagement in July 2018 and got married in September of that year.