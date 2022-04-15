The following is sponsored content.

Earth Day is April 22, but in our eyes, it should be celebrated every day! Which is why we’re shining a spotlight on sustainability with these eco-friendly must-haves.

Take cues from celeb fans (like Anne Hathaway and Khloé Kardashian) and choose ZenWTR 9.5 pH Alkaline Water! Each ZenWTR bottle helps prevent ocean pollution. (Their bottles are made from 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic, rescued from at-risk coastal environments.) $2.29, zenwtr.com and Whole Foods Market.

We love a brand that turns trash into beautiful pieces that you can love forever. The thread used to make this chic carryall is spun from marine pollutant plastic bottles. Rothy’s The Handbag in River Blue, $425, rothys.com.

Reimagine your favorite sweatshirt in nautical stripes and recycled fleece. Dudley Stephens Binney boatneck in Navy/White, $138, dudley-stephens.com.

Eliminate the use of dryer sheets with these wool balls. Useful tip: Add a drop of your favorite essential oil to the wool for added freshness and scent. Friendsheep set of six eco dryer balls in Mama Earth, $33, friendsheepwool.com.

TKEES has adopted a seasonless approach to the fashion they produce, which, in turn, reduces trendy waste. TKEES Lilu and Roe wrap sandals, $95 each, tkees.com.

Consider this bundle the perfect intro to plant-based pampering. Plus, the bottles — which include Bare It All Shampoo & Body Wash, Smooth Sailing Herbal Conditioner and Coat of Arms Body Lotion — are made from 100 percent recycled plastic! Gryph & IvyRose Basics Bundle, $37.50, gryphandivyrose.com.

Washable, reusable and compostable, these organic cotton beeswax or plant-based wax wraps are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic. Bee’s Wrap assorted 3 pack, $19, beeswrap.com.

From organic cotton to recycled polyester, this fashion-favorite retailer’s conscious collection pieces make sustainability look super-stylish. H&M puff-sleeved dress, $50, hm.com.

While a typical pair of jeans requires 1,500 gallons of water to produce, this brand uses less than 10 — and they recycle 98 percent of it! Warp + Weft EZE ’90s high-rise loose straight 33” in Riverie, $98, warpweftworld.com.

