This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Alas, not all of us are blessed with George Clooney’s gorgeous genes. Although you might not look as devilishly handsome as Hollywood’s favorite leading man, there is an easy way you could pretend: try our CBD Danny Ocean. Yes, there really is a drink based on the Oceans films, and it’s just as spectacular as you’d expect!

To add some extra “cool” to this chill cocktail, we thought it’d be fitting to drizzle a bit of our citrus-flavored CBD oil on top. With this CBD cocktail in your hands, you don’t need heist money to feel like a million bucks!

CBD Danny Ocean Recipe

While the Danny Ocean may taste like medicine, it’s very important not to take it with your prescription meds. Of course, alcohol by itself isn’t the best choice for washing down pills, but grapefruit juice makes this drink extra dangerous.

Although grapefruit has a lot of healthy compounds, it also has unique chemicals that can alter the potency of certain drugs. According to the FDA, grapefruit juice can adversely impact common medications like statins, corticosteroids, and anti-anxiety drugs. Please talk with your doctor if you have concerns about adding grapefruit juice to your daily diet.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz reposado tequila

¾ oz lemon juice

¾ oz grapefruit juice

½ oz agave nectar

¼ oz maraschino liqueur

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour tequila, lemon juice, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into an ice-filled rocks glass

Stir with a bar spoon until well chilled

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil on top

Although you could use any reposado tequila, the “official” name associated with this cocktail is Casamigos Reposado. Not only does this tequila claim ownership for the Danny Ocean recipe, it was partially invented by none other than George Clooney. However, please don’t feel beholden to this brand if you can’t find it nearby. There are plenty of other fine reposado tequilas on the market.

While we’re talking about substitutions, it’s OK to switch agave nectar for simple syrup if you can’t find any at your grocery store. Just keep in mind that agave tends to be sweeter than standard simple syrup, so you might have to adjust the doses listed above.

Wait, Tribe CBD Is Legal, Right?

We all know that stealing from casinos is illegal, but not everyone knows about the legality of hemp. In brief, hemp is federally legal as long as it contains more than 0.3 percent THC. To ensure our products meet these national standards, Tribe CBD sends all of our tinctures, creams, and edibles through rigorous third-party screenings.

If you’d like to learn more about hemp’s legality or our third-party screening process, please read through our exhaustive FAQ page.