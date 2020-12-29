This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

The CBD industry had to bear with many ups and downs, and it is now that the industry is poised for true growth. The past decade had some great achievements in terms of the legalization of CBD for the masses. With legalization came innovation and efforts being put into bettering CBD. There are several ways in which one can reap the benefits of CBD, with one of the most popular ways to be ingesting the CBD oil. But that is not all.

The way in which you take the CBD into your body and the mode of administering can make a big difference between you properly experiencing the benefits and missing it by a mile. For instance, there are amazing pain management benefits of using CBD topicals, and this is the reason that it has shot in fame. From seniors who are fighting off of swollen knees and pained joints to kids who are applying it to their forehead to calm their headache- The scope for CBD topicals is truly astounding.

Should you go for CBD topicals? Are CBD creams for you? We shall find out.

Cannabidiol Topical Treatment

CBD or cannabidiol is a non-psychedelic extract that is obtained from legal industrial hemp that can be applied onto the skin by means of topical treatments like lotions, creams, ointment and many more. these help in treating localized issues that include skin conditions.

What makes CBD topicals different from other forms of CBD usage such as CBD vapes and edibles is the application directly to the site of discomfort or pain. The CBD doesn’t have to travel through the digestive system, and neither does it travel through the bloodstream.

What The Science Says

There was a study conducted at the University of Kentucky, in June 2016. The test was able to conclude the successful study of CBD in relieving the symptoms of arthritis in lab mice.it was found that the mobility of rats was improved and so did the pain reduced as a result of repeated use of CBD.

Further, the researchers established that exploratory behavior was not altered as a result of CBD use, which meant that there was a limited effect on higher brain function. CBD was also shown to reduce the swelling and the visible reddening of the affected areas.

The final conclusion from the researchers was that there were sufficient benefits, with the topical application of cannabinoids allowing for the direct absorption of CBD into the affected areas for faster and focused relief.

One of the benefits of topical formulations based on psychoactive cannabinoids is that they are not intoxicated in any sense of the word, and that is because the cannabinoids only latch on the CB1 and the CB2 receptors of the Endocannabinoid system that is near the skin, and the cannabinoids never reach the bloodstream.

There are several studies that have shown the combined effect of CBD and THC is being able to treat the central pain in the case of multiple sclerosis. There are several ailments that topical CBD can help in including psoriasis, burns, skin infections, eczema and rashes.

Science Is Clearly Catching Up

The medical establishment is still debating as to the credibility of the said natural herbal supplement despite the decades of research that has put CBD in a positive light.

This doesn’t mean that you are dissuaded from reaping the benefits of CBD. There is little to no risk when it comes to experiencing CBD topicals.

It doesn’t matter if you have chronic pain, or post-workout soreness or even better and youthful skin- CBD can make it all happen for you if you give it a shot.

Topical CBD Treatment: How To Use It?

There are several forms in which you can have them, from salves to even transdermal patches. If you are feeling pain or discomfort at a specified part of the body, say because of the heavy lifting you performed at the gym a few hours back, then applying generous portions of CBD lotion to the affected area would do the job just right.

You must remember to apply the CBD liberally, as the skin is designed to keep foreign particles out of the system. This is why it is often advised to get CBD topicals that have higher concentrations of CBD, which makes sure that the CBD will find its way deeper into the underlying layers of the skin and get you the best results.

Keep the CBD on your skin as long as possible, for the effects to really seep in. Remember, that the affects you experience may not be as sudden as when you take CBD vapes or edibles. It may take an hour or two for the pain and inflammation to ease off, but the effects last much longer compared to other forms of CBD application-even up to 8-9 hours!

If you have found benefit from it, which you obviously would, then be sure to spread the good word.