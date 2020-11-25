This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here. Article By Richard Cowan

CBD is a common buzz-word in the health field these days for all wakes of life. Nearly one in five Americans over the age of 50 uses some kind of CBD product according to a Gallup poll from 2019. Although the FDA is slow to establish guidelines concerning CBD, it’s popularity continues to grow. But what factors should you consider as a senior citizen who is interested in trying out CBD?

Manufacturer/ Distributor

Because the CBD market is expansive and ever-growing, there are an abundance of CBD companies claiming to have the best product. Knowing where your product is coming from plays a big part in being sure your CBD purchase is quality. Many people turn to easy-access destructors like Amazon to order just about anything, but think twice if you are ordering CBD. Sellers like Amazon do not allow for any controlled substances on their platform, which CBD still falls under that category. Be sure to always check the distributor’s label for “CBD mg” and not simply a hemp-based product. Along with double-checking distributor guidelines and manufacturer labels, it’s always a good idea to rely on the results of a third-party lab for total product transparency.

Product Quality

The quality of a CBD product is the most important thing to consider when purchasing, Pay attention to the CBD mg amount per package while also keeping an eye on THC,CBN,CBC and CBG, the other compounds found in a cannabis plant. Many labels claim to have more active ingredients than they actually do, lessening the quality and value of your purchase. Make sure you are purchasing from a reliable company who voluntarily tests its products independently. If it’s quality, they should have nothing to hide! Once you find a company that has great quality products, you can typically explore various forms of CBD like oils or tinctures, edibles, capsules or topical CBD products from that same brand.

Conditions Awareness

CBD has been said to have a menagerie of benefits. From anxiety to pain relief to cancer and more, the health advantages of adding CBD to your life are becoming more apparent, especially to seniors. CBD has become a good natural alternative for pain medications, anxiety and depressive disorders and doesn’t present scary side effects or addictive properties. Knowing what ailment you are trying to appease will help you determine which product is best for you. If you are looking for pain management or arthritis, a topical CBD product could be a great option for you. If you are looking to relax then an edible or a tincture could be a good choice. With that, it is again important to know the potency of the product and start with a small dose, and move up from there.

There are a lot of benefits to getting older, and adding CBD to the mix can make it even better. Prescription drugs can often be used in an effort to maintain or improve quality of life, but CBD offers a safe natural alternative, when purchased the right way.