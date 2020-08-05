­This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.

The potential of CBD to cure a large number of diseases is now being acknowledged in different parts of the world. An important proof for verifying this fact is the approval of Epidiolex, a CBD-derived medicine, by the FDA. This medicine is now being used as a prescribed medicine for treating some rare conditions associated with epilepsy. Therefore, the use of CBD for its medicinal properties is now greatly increasing. Hence, we are analyzing the potential of CBD for treating epilepsy and its symptoms.

CBD For Epilepsy

When using CBD for epilepsy, you have to be aware of the fact that this compound does not have the capability to cure this disease. However, it can be helpful to control some rare types of seizures associated with this disease. These conditions include Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. They are two rare forms of epileptic seizures which are difficult to control. It is found that Epidiolex, which is the only CBD-derived prescription medicine, can control these conditions when taken with some other antiepileptic drugs.

Even though Epidiolex is derived from CBD, it contains other ingredients too. This medicine is specifically created for treating epileptic seizures. But no other CBD products found to provide the same effect for epilepsy.

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a health condition that is characterized by recurring seizures. A seizure can be defined as a surge of electrical activity that happens in the brain suddenly. When this condition occurs, there will be an over-excitation of neuronal activity inside your brain.

It is estimated that there are more than forty types of epilepsy and different types of seizures. Epilepsy is usually treated using antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). These medications are created for stopping the excitation of neuronal activity that is responsible for seizures. Some people might respond to these drugs, but it might not be effective for some other people. In addition to this, these medications come with a lot of side effects. Hence, they are not always reliable.

CBD For Seizures

Research suggests that CBD can be helpful for reducing seizures that are associated with epilepsy. This compound works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). ECS is responsible for maintaining the balance of your body by regulating the activity of neurotransmitters. This system is responsible for sending messages to neurons for increasing or decreasing their activity.

A poorly working endocannabinoid system can result in seizures. CBD can be helpful to prevent this, as it can promote the working of this system. Therefore, Epidiolex that is derived from CBD can be useful for you to control different types of seizures associated with epilepsy.