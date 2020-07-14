This article was originally published on CBD Coupons. To view the original article, click here.

The cosmetics industry has been enjoying a period of sustained growth, and in particular, the skincare sector has been progressing rapidly. It’s easy to get an idea of just how widespread this growth is by looking at any number of social media sites. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other places have lively skincare communities complete with influencers and paid product placements. One of the most common types of products seen in skincare communities across the web are products with CBD. What exactly is CBD, and why has it suddenly started showing up in all kinds of products? Here we’ll discuss what the addition of CBD can do for your skincare routine.

CBD is an abbreviation of “cannabidiol,” a naturally occurring chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD belongs to a group of compounds named cannabinoids. A large number of compounds are considered cannabinoids, but one of the most common of heard compounds is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is commonly known as the compound responsible for the psychoactive effect, or “high” that most people associate with cannabis. However, because US law requires that anything labeled “hemp” must have less than 0.3% THC, hemp-derived CBD products have no chance of getting anyone high. Current research indicates that CBD increases the production of endocannabinoids and works together with our body’s endocannabinoid system. These can affect pain sensation, inflammation, mood regulation, and can improve sleep quality.

CBD Skin Care

Research is still being performed around CBD, but preliminary results and anecdotal evidence have indicated a promising future. Using CBD as an element in skin care products can help relieve several common skincare issues. Acne-prone skin can be an incredibly troublesome issue and cause discomfort and low confidence. Blemishes can even become infected, creating scar tissue and cause permanent damage to the surface. CBD can help with acne in two crucial ways. Regular CBD use can help reduce stress, one of the primary reasons that acne appears. CBD has also shown promise in reducing signs of inflammation, another common symptom of acne. One of our favorite CBD products for acne is cbdMD’s Revive lotion, a topical cream that’s THC-free and moisturizes deeply to help provide relief for acne-prone skin. CBD oil like Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Tinctures can be used as an additive to food or drink to relax after a stressful day, and can be used in small amounts as a facial serum on especially troublesome areas!

CBD can also be useful in products aimed at reducing the effects of aging when added to skin care formulations. Dermatologists recommend antioxidants as one of the most reliable ways to help battle the aging process, and CBD is an excellent source of antioxidants. This can help to increase skin elasticity, reduce redness, and smooth wrinkles. When used in a sunscreen product, it becomes even more effective, as exposure to the sun is considered one of the most damaging things that can happen to your skin. Those with sensitive skin can be hopeful about CBD products; not only is CBD oil unlikely to irritate your skin, but it can also provide relief from conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

If you’ve been scouring the web looking for a product that’ll unlock the key to great skin, then you may want to consider CBD! There are countless products aimed at all different types of skin, so you’re sure to find one right for you.