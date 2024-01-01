More than one year after Casey Anthony shared her side of the story after she was accused of killing her daughter, Caylee Anthony, in the November 2022 limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, are now speaking out in the A&E documentary, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test.

What Happens in the ‘Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test’ Trailer?

More than 15 years after Cindy and George were suspected of being involved in their granddaughter Caylee’s murder, the pair are trying to prove their innocence in the documentary by taking polygraph tests.

“This is really hard. Especially when, you know, I never got a chance to see my granddaughter again,” George said in the trailer.

‘After the couple was told that the polygraph tests will prove if they are telling the truth about their involvement, George was asked if there was any “truth” to Casey’s past claims including that he had “sexual contact with” her and that he helped “conceal” Caylee’s whereabouts following her disappearance.

What Happened During Casey Anthony’s Trial?

Cindy reported that Caylee had gone missing after she had last been seen swimming in their pool on July 15, 2008. Casey was arrested one day later and was eventually charged with first degree murder on October 14, 2008, in connection with the disappearance of her daughter.

Amid the investigation, a bag of human remains determined to be Caylee’s were discovered in a wooded area about half of a mile from the family’s home on December 11, 2008.

Casey was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of providing false information to police.

A six week-long criminal trial followed, in which she was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. However, Casey was found guilty of all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. She received a four-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.

What Did Casey Anthony Accuse Her Parents Of?

Casey made several shocking allegations against George in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. During the second episode, she claimed that her father staged Caylee’s drowning in an attempt to cover up that he may have been abusing her.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down,” she explained about the last day she saw Caylee. “I had her lay in bed with me.”

She then said she was “awoken by [her father] shaking” her and asking where Caylee was. “That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me,” Casey recalled. “I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey went on to claim that she saw George holding his granddaughter. “He was standing there with her,” she said. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

After she recalled George physically abusing her in the past, Casey admitted she worried he moved on to abusing Caylee once he stopped hurting her. “That’s what I think about,” the Ohio native said. “I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different.”

George has since denied Casey allegations.

When Does ‘Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test’ Premiere?

Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test will premiere on A&E on Thursday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET.