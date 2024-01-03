Cindy Anthony, the mother of Casey Anthony, had a panic attack while insisting that her daughter knows what happy to her late granddaughter, Caylee Anthony, when she disappeared in 2008.

“Yes, I believe [Casey knows what happened], 100 percent,” Cindy, 65, said in a teaser clip for A&E’s upcoming special Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 2.

Cindy added that she “kept hoping upon hope that [Casey] would confess,” adding, “And that’s the only reason I’ve been putting myself through all of her drama and everything.”

The grandmother reported that Caylee had gone missing on July 15, 2008, after she had last been seen swimming in their pool. Casey, 37, was arrested one day after Caylee’s disappearance and was eventually charged with first degree murder on October 14, 2008.

A bag of human remains determined to be Caylee was found on December 11, 2008, in a wooded area about half of a mile from the Anthony family’s home. In light of the findings, the mother of one was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of providing false information to police.

The six week-long criminal trial gained media attention, while many people were shocked when Casey was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. However, the photographer was found guilty of all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. She received a four-year prison sentence in addition to orders to pay a $4,000 fine.

“I lost Casey and my granddaughter that day, but Caylee has always been the priority,” Cindy said in the teaser clip about the day her granddaughter went missing. “Caylee has always been the priority.”

Cindy and her husband, George Anthony, are participating in the documentary more than one year after Casey claimed that her father sexually abused her and was involved in concealing what happened to Caylee after her death in the November 2022 limited series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

“To sit here and keep listening to her make different stories as it fits,” Cindy said about Casey’s allegations, which George, 71, has denied.

Cindy then became visibly uncomfortable and started heavily breathing. “I’m having a hard time. I’m having a panic attack. I’m sorry. I’m gonna take my anxiety pills. I’m sorry,” Cindy said as she stood up and left the interview. “I’m starting to lose it. I’m starting to faint. I’m starting to pass out.”

Viewers can hear Cindy and George’s side of the story when Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test premieres on A&E on Thursday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET.