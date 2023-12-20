Cameron Diaz caused a stir with her unique take on how married couples should live — in separate bedrooms.

The Holiday star appeared on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley’s “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, where the group discussed cohabiting with their partners. Cameron’s solution to a snoring husband? Give him his own space.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” Cameron, 51, told the cohosts of what used to be her ideal living situation. “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Though the podcast hosts and Cameron’s business partner, Katherine Power, didn’t agree with her suggestion, the actress doubled down. However, she noted that her perspective on the matter has changed.

“I’ve already said it,” she continued. “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Cameron tied the knot with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in January 2015 after eight months of dating. The couple share one daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2020.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The Charlie’s Angels alum has said in the past that it was Benji, 44, who changed her view of marriage.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

In June 2017, Cameron told Gwyneth Paltrow at the Goop Wellness Summit that she knew Benji was husband material and very different from her previous suitors.

“I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends,” she said. “And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other.”

Cameron concluded, “We women are objectified so much. Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal. … I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way. I look at him every day and he inspires me—he works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

Before Benji, Cameron was linked to Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, Alex Rodriguez and other famous boyfriends.