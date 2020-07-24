Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Taking a dip! Caitlyn Jenner went swimming in nothing but her gold medal in a glistening new photo at the pool on Thursday, July 23. The former Olympic track star smiled for the camera and showed off her natural glam.

Fans were living for the carefree snap of the 70-year-old rocking stylish sunglasses and enjoying the sunny weather. “Caitlyn out here skinny dippin livin’ her best life,” one social media user commented. “You look great,” another replied.

The reality star won the coveted medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal while setting a world record in the decathlon and clearly, she’s kept it in great condition.

Last month, she celebrated a big milestone in her life — the five-year anniversary of her transition. Caitlyn reflected on seeing her new driver’s license photo for the first time in 2015. “There I was,” the E! alum told People. “Caitlyn Marie Jenner.”

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

“But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn’t turning around …. Bruce did just about everything he could do. He raised 10 kids. Now what does Caitlyn do?”

Caitlyn said she struggled with being labeled as “too controversial” at first, but has since found new inspiration to help others. “I think I had been wearing rose-colored glasses,” she said in hindsight. “I thought I could change the world. Now, I know I can only try and change one person at a time.”

In November 2019, it was revealed she was going to appear on the British reality TV series I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! Although the star was ultimately eliminated, she had the full support of her famous family members.

These days, all of Caitlyn’s children have busy schedules, but the TV personality said they are all still “very close” in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I’m like any parent who raises their children to be independent, go out there and work,” she said about their relationships in June. “I’m like, ‘Wait remember me?’ like any parent does. To put it lightly, I’m so proud of all of the kids, between everybody it’s 10 children and every one of them has done extraordinarily well.”