Keeping up with the KarJenners! Caitlyn Jenner opens up about the relationship she has with all of her children in an exclusive interview with In Touch, revealing they are still “very close.”

“I’m like any parent who raises their children to be independent, go out there and work,” the reality star, 70, shares. “I’m like ‘wait remember me,’ like any parent does. But, to put it lightly, I’m so proud of all of the kids, between everybody it’s 10 children and every one of them has done extraordinary well.”

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

In addition to her six kids, Caitlyn also helped raise her ex-wife Kris Jenner’s children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, which fans got to witness on the earlier seasons of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They have great families,” the retired decathlete says. “I’m up to 18 grandchildren and I’m still part of their lives. I don’t see them and talk to them like I did before, but I’m very close to them all.”

Earlier this month, Kylie and Kendall Jenner described their father as their “hero” five years after her transition in an interview with People. The I Am Cait alum agrees their relationship has grown even stronger since 2015.

“We’re a lot closer because I’m not dealing with all the other issues I was dealing with before and I’m just kind of being me and they accept me for being me,” she says. These days, the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum is “doing fantastic” and “living her [life] authentically.”

“I’m an old chick, but I’m looking good still and still have a lot of energy, but life is good,” she adds. “It’s funny because all of the identity issues I had my entire life, all of those things have gone. Life is very, very good. No complaints whatsoever.”

Serena DC

And we haven’t seen the last of her yet! The Secrets of My Life author will be doing an in-depth interview on Hollywood Disclosure with host Serena DC on FYI Network in July.

“I like to do as many interviews as possible, that are the right interviews, because trans people need to be out there,” she shares about the experience. “The more you say in the public eye, the easier it is for the next generation to come up.”

She’s paving the way!