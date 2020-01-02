All good here? Caitlyn Jenner “liked” her stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram post where she reflected on the past year — a month after the former Olympian revealed she hadn’t spoken to the KUWTK starlet in quite some time.

“2019, I’m happily saying goodbye,” the 35-year-old captioned a video of some of her favorite moments via social media on December 31. “They tell you that you shouldn’t look back, but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year — or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame. We may not be able to control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So, let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back.”

The Revenge Body host continued her lengthy post and revealed she is “choosing to only take with me the happiest of times” going into 2020. “As I made this video of the past year, I can’t help but smile, True, you are my entire heart! My happy place! My forever and always! I love you,” she added, referring to her daughter, True Thompson. Not only did Cait, 70, decide to show some love to Khloé’s cute video, but some other celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling and Brielle Biermann did as well.

During the November 28 episode of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! Caitlyn got candid about where things stood with KoKo. “I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,” she dished. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The I Am Cait alum added, “We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

For her part, the blonde beauty shared an update about her relationship with Cait in May 2019, and it seemed like they were trying to work things out. “I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah, when I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” she said on the podcast “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” at the time. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

Meanwhile, after the New York native divulged details about her private life, the Kardashian family was less than thrilled. “The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK.”

Welp, maybe Cait and Khlo can move on from all the drama once and for all. 2020 is the fresh start they need!