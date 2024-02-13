Brittany Mahomes was a woman on a mission with singer Post Malone during the Kansas City Chiefs afterparty at following their epic Super Bowl 2024 win on Sunday, February 11, dressing him in the team’s gear.

Post, 28, is a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and only wears the team’s clothing. He donned a blue Cowboys jacket to attend the Chiefs victory bash at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas and Brittany, 28, wasn’t having it. She made him take it off and put on red and white swag in honor of husband Patrick Mahomes‘ team.

Brittany pulled off Post’s Cowboys coat as the crowd began chanting her name. He seemed to agree to temporarily show some team pride toward the Chiefs in exchange for performing one song, as he was seen putting one finger in the air several times before joining the Chiefs Kingdom for the night.

Brittany had changed out of the shiny red corset top and matching pants she wore to the Super Bowl in exchange for a sleeveless black minidress with front cutouts and knee-high boots

Earlier in the day, Post – real name Austin Post – performed “America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII’s kickoff. Earlier in the week when he attended several media events, the “Circles” singer wore Cowboys gear to make it clear his allegiance did not lie with either the Chiefs or their opponents, the San Francisco 49ers.

Post grew up in Grapevine, Texas, just outside Dallas, and his father worked as the manager of concessions for the Cowboys.

Getty Images

The Chiefs players as well as their friends and family members had plenty to celebrate following one of the most exciting Super Bowl games in years. They trailed at halftime but managed a second half comeback. The game ended up tied at 19 before going into overtime, where Patrick connected with Mecole Hardman for the Super Bowl winning touchdown.

Pat was later named the game’s Most Valuable Player and was joined on the podium by Brittany and their two children, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months, as he was handed the Lombardi trophy.

“I just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. Just know that,” he said following the team’s win, repeating as back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

Teammate Travis Kelce sang the chorus to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” following by shouting his trademark line, “You gotta fight for your right to party,” upon getting his hands on the hardware as proud girlfriend Taylor Swift looked on from the field.

After things wrapped up at Allegiant Stadium, the party kept rolling at the Wynn with Marshmello DJ’ing the event. He played a remix of Taylor’s “Love Story” as she sang along then passionately kissed Travis.