brittany mahomes reacts to jackson being denied vip entry

Brittany Mahomes looked unbothered when a security guard refused to let her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes into the VIP area of a club on February 9. The NFL WAG was partying with friends in Las Vegas when her husband, Patrick Mahomes’, sibling tried to make his way toward her table.

In social media footage from the event, Brittany, 28, was seen talking to a security guard, seemingly on Jackson’s behalf. After the TikTok star, 23, was denied entry, Brittany walked away and continued dancing with a friend. The video appeared to show her saying, “I don’t care,” as she seemingly shrugged off the situation without acknowledging Jackson again.

Jackson and Brittany have not publicly addressed the ordeal. The incident took place just one day after Jackson was seen spending time with Kayla Nicole in Vegas. Kayla, 32, and Brittany were friends when the model was dating Travis Kelce, but the ladies seemingly had a falling out after the pair split in 2022. The former soccer player is now besties with Travis’ current girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Amid Taylor, 34, and Travis’ relationship, Kayla unfollowed Brittany and Patrick, 28, on social media in October 2023. “I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” she explained in a subsequent interview. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there. That doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Brittany and Jackson were in Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, where they’ll be cheering on Patrick as he takes the field with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium. Ahead of the game, Brittany also celebrated her recent debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie by attending a party hosted by the magazine on February 10.

The Texas native rocked a sparkling silver dress with cutouts as she hit the red carpet at the event. While Patrick couldn’t join her amid his preparations for the big game, she was surrounded by friends at the party.

Meanwhile, Brittany is no stranger to attending the Super Bowl, as her husband has had quite a successful run over his past few years in the NFL. The Chiefs made back-to-back appearances in the big game in 2020 and 2021, winning the former and losing the latter. They won again in 2023, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be Patrick’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.