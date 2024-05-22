Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel share everything together, including their sex lives. The sisters, who rose to fame when Abby & Brittany aired on TLC in 2012, are dicephalus conjoined twins — defined by the National Library of Medicine as people who are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis.”

Despite their rare condition, Abby and Brittany, 34, tend to lead relatively normal lives. In fact, it was revealed in March 2024 that Abby secretly tied the knot with United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, leading many to question how the married couple share intimate moments with Brittany always at Abby’s side.

“My understanding is that they keep their relationship separate from the other, so it’s not really like a throuple, it’s more like a couple with a constant companion,” intimacy professional Ariella Salinas Fiore exclusively tells In Touch.

The Hollywood intimacy expert believes there wouldn’t be any jealousy between the three since Brittany is not actually in the relationship with Abby and Josh. Ariella even compares their unique situation to those in polyamorous relationships, defined as a type of non-monogamy that involves people having multiple sexual or romantic partners with the consent of all parties.

Though Abby, Brittany and Josh are not technically in a polyamorous relationship, there is no denying that Brittany is there to witness all of the couple’s most private moments. “People in polyamorous relationships are often able to manage without feeling the traditional feelings of jealousy so there is no reason to assume those feelings would exist here,” Ariella says of the Hensel twins.

Still, the sex expert advises constant and effective communication between all parties. When it comes to Josh’s feelings in the dynamic, “It is likely to be very complicated as the situation is not common nor something he has lived with his whole life, as the twins have,” Ariella, who does not know the trio personally, surmises.

Regardless, she thinks all couples seek out resources to talk through their feelings if needed. “Certainly, I always advise folks to chat with a therapist if they find themselves with the ability to do so,” Ariella says. “Conjoined twins or otherwise.”

The public first learned about Abby and Brittany’s lives as conjoined twins when they made headlines for a 1996 interview. They continued to share a glimpse into their lives with the rare condition when Abby & Brittany aired on TLC in 2012. They also opened up in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, in which they shared their hopes for the future.

“We’re going to be moms,” Brittany said at the time. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.