Britney Spears is reminding fans of what her super toned body looked like before she announced on April 11 that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Sam Asghari. The pop princess shared a series of completely nude throwback photos to her Instagram page on Monday, May 9, reminiscing about a previous vacation.

In the snapshots, which all featured different filters, Britney, 40, posed naked while looking at the camera, covering her bare breasts with her hands. She used pink heart emoji to hide her private parts, while the singer’s two deep lower hipline tattoos were clearly visible in the shots.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me,” Britney wrote next to the snapshots, asking, “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???” The “Everytime” songstress stood in a glass doorway leading to tall green foliage behind her, as if she were in a spa setting. That would explain being totally naked!

Several minutes later, Britney shared a nearly identical nude photo post where the only difference was the expression on her face and her thigh posed at an angle. “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!!” she noted about the snapshots, adding again that the pictures were from before she was expecting.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

The latest snapshots come on the heels of Britney sharing a set of nude photos on Thursday, May 5, using her pet pooch Sawyer to cover up her exposed front while leaving her backside bare.

Britney announced her pregnancy after an April trip to Hawaii with Sam, 28, telling fans in an Instagram post, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” Her hunky personal trainer fiancé then shared his own post featuring a watercolor painting of a lion and lioness protecting a little cub.

Sam wrote beside it, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” adding, “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”