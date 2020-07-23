Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, said the pop star has “always wanted to get out” of her conservatorship. Bryan broke his silence about his sister’s legal dilemma in a new interview on Thursday, July 23.

“It’s very frustrating to have [a conservatorship],” the 43-year-old explained while appearing on a new episode of the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

Bryan said he and the “Stronger” performer stay in touch and “speak constantly” amid news her conservatorship has been extended until at least August 22.

During the interview, Bryan said he is “aware” fans of the #FreeBritney campaign worry “she’s being confined or held against her will.” However, he “can’t really speak for them” and told host Drew Plotkin their loved ones are remaining optimistic. Despite the tough aspects of the situation, the conservatorship “has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best,” Britney’s brother pointed out.

The mother of two, 38, was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after her tumultuous split from husband Kevin Federline and public breakdown. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, served as her main conservator from the beginning until September 2019. At that point, he temporarily stepped down following an alleged dispute with his grandson Preston, and Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. Jamie, 68, later resumed his duties after being cleared of wrongdoing.

Britney’s father and mother, Lynne Spears, as well as her care manager, were present for a routine court hearing held virtually on July 22. A little over a week earlier, Britney’s mom filed paperwork requesting to be included in her financial decisions.

Luckily, when the family drama was at its worst, the songstress’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, helped keep her spirits up. “Britney is very anxious and is trying her best not to let her family and legal situation worsen her anxiety,” a source previously told In Touch. “She’s been really trying to use healthy tactics to counteract the anxiety. Sam has been helping Britney every step of the way and trying to keep her mind off of things. He’s a good influence in that sense.”

The Crossroads actress also has the support of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who defended her after sharing a message about mental health on July 21. When one social media troll told Jamie Lynn to address what is going on with Britney, the Zoey 101 star, 29, fired back.

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” the Nickelodeon alum wrote. “She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”