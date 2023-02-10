Her side of the story. Britney Spears slammed reports that her inner circle attempted to have an intervention over concerns about her wellbeing. Keep scrolling to see her response, learn about the intervention claims and more.

How Did Britney Spears Respond to Claims that Her Inner Circle Wanted to Give Her an Intervention?

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough,” the “Toxic” singer, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 9. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!”

Britney added that she’s “not surprised at all” by the reports and is “doing the best I can.”

“Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home!!!” she continued. “I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!”

The post concluded with Britney referencing something her husband, Sam Asghari, regularly says. “Don’t believe everything you read!!!” the Mississippi native wrote. “All that love right back at ya!!!”

The post also included a photo of a quote that read, “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.”

What Did Reports Say About Britney Spears’ Alleged Intervention?

Britney responded to the claims just hours after TMZ reported that her family and friends planned an intervention over problems that stem from her “mental health and substance abuse.” The outlet also claimed that a source who is “in regular contact with Britney” is worried that “she’s gonna die.”

Several sources told the publication that they are “alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior” and that the Crossroads actress is “flying off the handle.” After alleging that Britney is on “meds that hype her up” but none that “stabilize her,” TMZ claimed that her manager rented a house in Los Angeles to hold an intervention with Sam, 28, an interventionist and doctors.

It was also reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynn Spears, and her sons, Jayden and Sean, were not involved in the intervention.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When Did Britney Spears’ Conservatorship End?

Britney insisted she is doing great over one year after her court-ordered conservatorship ended in November 2021. For 13 years, Jamie served as the main conservator and oversaw the “Womanizer” singer’s finances and several other aspects of her life.

Two months before the conservatorship was terminated, Jamie was suspended as the conservator of her estate during a hearing after he agreed to step down from the role “when the time is right.”