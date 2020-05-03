Extended. Britney Spears will remain under her conservatorship until August 2020, In Touch can confirm. According to court documents, a judge ordered her current conservator, Jodi Pais Montgomery, to remain in place until the next court hearing can be held.

The extension in Spears’ conservatorship was granted because of courthouse closings due to social distancing measures set in place across the United States in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Montgomery was appointed as Spears’ temporary conservator after her father, Jamie Spears, stepped down in September 2019.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

As In Touch previously reported, Jamie filed documents to ask the courts to allow him to “immediately” step away from the conservatorship “temporarily” because of “personal health reasons.” At the time, he suggested Montgomery — who was the pop star’s care manager — could take his place. He wanted to be relieved of the responsibility until at least January 20, 2020.

Shortly after Jamie filed his petition, Montgomery was appointed as the 38-year-old’s conservator. That means Montgomery has the power to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” “retain caretakers [and security guards] for the Conservatee on 24 hour/7 day basis” and “communicate with treating and other expert medical personnel regarding the Conservatee, and to have access to any and all records regarding the Conservatee’s medical treatment, diagnosis and testing,” according to court docs. She’ll also be able to “prosecute civil harassment restraining orders that the Conservator deems appropriate.”

The “Toxic” singer has been under the conservatorship since 2008 after a series of incidents. On February 16, 2007, Britney infamously walked into a hair salon in Tarzana, California and shaved her head — just one day after checking herself in and out of rehab. Just days later, Britney was photographed as she attacked a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella. Then, in January 2008, Britney was placed under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold after she refused to return her sons — Sean and Jayden — to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

News of the update in Britney’s conservatorship comes just four days after the “Womanizer” singer revealed her home gym burned down after she accidentally started a fire with “two candles.” “I haven’t been in here for like six months,” she said in the clip posted on Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. “By the grace of God, the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah, nobody got hurt.”