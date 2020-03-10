Finding love! Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates announced she is officially courting, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, March 10. The 19-year-old started a long-distance relationship with Travis Clark nine months ago.

The teens are elated to “officially become boyfriend and girlfriend,” they told the outlet. “I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet!” Katie gushed.

“Travis and his family are active in their local church and also travel together to sing, so our families have been able to visit at nearby concerts and church events,” Katie said, explaining how they managed to make their long-distance relationship work. “Travis and I are so thankful that the Lord, not only allowed our paths to cross, but that we have been able to begin this new phase of our journey together. Travis made the evening [he asked to court me] so special.”

Courtesy of Katie Bates

Katie and Travis began talking in June 2019 after being introduced through mutual friends. After hitting it off, the couple met for the first time at a church event in Travis’ home of New Jersey. Despite the distance between the teens, they have managed to grow their bond through FaceTime and chaperoned visits.

To keep the spark alive while being miles apart, Katie said her man makes her feel special by sending “surprise pizza and ice cream deliveries” to her home in Tennessee.

Before the couple went public with their relationship, they exchanged several pleasantries on social media. On Monday, March 9, the blonde beauty wrote a sweet message to her boyfriend for his birthday. “Okkk, birthday boy! I hope your New Year is as fun, joy-filled, energy bringing, and just all-around awesome as the person you’re gonna get to spend the most time with 💁🏼‍♀️ 😉 Happiest 19th, @travis.clark_,” she wrote on Instagram.

Prior to celebrating her sweetie’s birthday on the ‘gram, she shared photos of the couple doing a variety of fun activities including horseback riding and cooking together. It also looks like they had some fun in New York as they ventured to Times Square and took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry. Looks like love is in the air!