Bad blood. Brandi Glanville slammed Piper Perabo while reflecting on the actress’ alleged affair with then-husband Eddie Cibrian.

While speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, December 20, Brandi, 50, claimed that Eddie, 49, was “f–king” Piper, 46, while they filmed their 2005 action-horror film, The Cave.

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Brandi, who was married to Eddie from 2001 until 2010, recalled. “And [Piper] was a horrible c—t to me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted that Piper and Eddie’s alleged interactions made her uncomfortable. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Brandi claimed. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

She then explained that her suspicions of the affair were also fueled by rumors on set after she befriended the crew. “I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” the former reality star said, noting one rumor was “that Piper and Eddie were f—king.”

Brandi claimed that she confronted Eddie about the affair after filming wrapped and they returned home to Los Angeles. “When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,’” she shared.

However, Brandi decided to give their marriage another chance. “He convinced me that it wasn’t true,” she shared. “We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things.”

The Bravo alum then said that Eddie tried to brush off the affair allegations by telling her she was “just crazy,” “jealous” and “that whole deal.”

​​“And I was like, ‘All right.’ I was in love,” Brandi explained of why she gave the Take Two actor another chance. “Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

In addition to Mason, the former couple also welcomed their son Jake in 2007.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” Eddie said in a statement to In Touch about Brandi’s claims. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

The interview is not the first time Brandi opened up about Eddie’s infidelities during their marriage. He was linked to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay in 2006, while Eddie’s 2009 romance with LeAnn Rimes finally convinced Brandi to end their marriage.

Bei/Shutterstock

Following their 2010 divorce, Eddie married LeAnn in 2011.

While Brandi told the outlet that she’s in a “good place” with LeAnn today, she explained that she doesn’t feel the same about Piper. “I don’t like her as a person,” the mother of two said, adding, “because I think she f—ked my husband.”

Reps for Piper did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.