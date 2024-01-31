It was the biggest snub of the year. When the Oscar nominations were announced on January 23, Margot Robbie failed to get a nod for Best Actress for her role in the blockbuster Barbie.

But she is invited to the Oscars in another capacity: As producers of the biggest film of the year, Margot and her husband of seven years, Tom Ackerley, are conominees for Best Picture.

“At this point, her work as a producer is more gratifying to her than acting,” a source says of Margot, who’s admitted that while she predicted Barbie would earn over a billion at the box office, she wasn’t expecting to win awards. “The Best Picture nomination is icing on the cake, and she’s thrilled she gets to share this honor with Tom.”

She wouldn’t have it any other way. “I’ve been told by many people in showbiz that it’s a really bad idea to work with loved ones, but I don’t see it that way at all. It’s a huge advantage for me to be able to work with Tom. We know each other so well,” Margot has said. “He’s the best.”

Getty

But that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. Not only has Margot skyrocketed to fame during their time together, “they’ve also been plagued by cheating rumors,” says the source. “The truth is, their marriage has been tested.”

Friends First

Tom knew Margot long before she hit the A-list. After meeting on the 2013 set of Suite Française (in which Margot had a small role and Tom was third assistant director), the pair, both 33, became housemates with three other crew members.

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him,” she’s said of how she eventually worked up the nerve to tell him. “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has made sense before.’”

Their budding romance coincided with her career exploding. “She obviously became the main breadwinner, which could be intimidating to some husbands, but Tom is very secure,” says the source. “That’s not to say he never gets jealous.”

The cheating rumblings started even before they were married. When Margot was linked to costars Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio (she’s denied the rumors), “it was difficult for Tom, especially when good friends and even family members would ask him about it,” says the source. “He knew it wasn’t true, but it didn’t make it any easier.”

More recently, Margot was linked to her Babylon and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood costar Brad Pitt, especially after she improvised a kiss in Babylon because, as she put it, “When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”

But she’s made it clear there’s only one man for her: Tom. Margot has gushed about how “lucky” she is to have him, and that “being married is the most fun ever.” Especially now. “They’re obviously in a really good place in their personal and working relationships,” says the source. “They’re happier than they’ve ever been.”