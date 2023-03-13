Under the knife! Blac Chyna revealed that she underwent breast and butt reductions.

“I want you all to be ​[a part] of my life changing journey,” Chyna, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 13. “I reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus.”

The Rob & Chyna alum shared several videos that documented before and after the procedures.

In one clip, she explained that the initial doctors’ appointments were to remove her “ass shots.” Chyna then clarified that she never had a Brazilian butt lift. She explained that used silicone injections to enhance her booty, but now regrets undergoing the procedure when she was 19.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she told her followers.

As the clips continued, Chyna said that the reductions will take her to the “next level” since she has changed her “ways.”

The procedures performed on Thursday, March 9, marks the fifth time Chyna has had her breasts done. However, she said she’s ready to embrace her natural body and even “retired” her “long sharp nails” because she’s “stepping into a different way.”

The slides concluded with a video that Chyna filmed on Sunday, March 12. She admitted that she was “very happy” with the procedures and explained that her recovery process was going well.

“As you can see, I got my breasts reduced,” she said, showing off the bandages on her chest. “One of the best decisions I could’ve done in a very long time.”

Chyna then revealed that the butt reduction surgery took nine hours instead of the estimated four hours.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it],” the former reality star explained.

Courtesy of Blac Chyna/Instagram

The mother of two’s latest surgeries come after she previously opened up about her decisions to have cosmetic surgeries.

In October 2019, Chyna discussed having liposuction, breast enhancements and reductions while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” she said at the time. “I went larger, larger, then I went smaller. So, I was like, ‘This is just too much.’”

After admitting that her butt wasn’t “natural,” Chyna revealed she had liposuction done after welcoming her daughter, Dream, with ex Rob Kardashian.

“It became so out of control,” Chyna shared while motioning with her hands how much bigger her butt had become after welcoming her second child in 2016. “So, I had some of it taken out.”