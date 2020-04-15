Did she play herself? Blac Chyna was slammed by fans after promoting a blunt brand on social media on Tuesday, April 14. The reality star faced comments about how the Instagram ad would jeopardize her custody battle with ex Rob Kardashian when it comes to raising daughter Dream.

“Had a long day, but you know how I’m ending my night,” Chyna, 31, captioned a video of her showing off her marijuana. Though plenty of her fans were on board with those vibes, some thought the post would give people the wrong impression. “This will really make you look good in court,” one wrote. “For real,” a second agreed. “I know, right?” added a third.

Others weren’t so worried. “Isn’t weed legal in California now?” wrote one of the model’s defenders. Another chimed in, “Chyna isn’t some bum that [posts] stuff like this for clout or flexing. This is her getting money, sis.”

The star herself certainly didn’t seem to care. She’s been securing her bag lately regardless of what anyone thinks. After previous posts about selling FaceTime calls or Instagram follow-backs landed her in hot water with some of her followers, she clapped back through her attorney, Lynne Ciani.

“Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life,” Ciani told In Touch in a statement. “Unlike a certain allegedly ‘self-made’ billionaire in Rob’s family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

The lawyer said the controversial decision was “born out of economic necessity” — and that the money from the sales would help pay Chyna’s legal fees in her custody battle. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson,” Ciani continued. “Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna’s custody of her precious daughter, Dream … Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream.”